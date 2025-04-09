PayPal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 124,402 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 92,203 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $6.54 on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. 22,321,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,418. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.