PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of PBF Energy worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 562,287 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,084,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,915,940.80. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 781,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,776,200. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.15. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.35%.

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.