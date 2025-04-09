Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 292,873 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 362,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,483,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,819,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $376,951.32. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $173,005 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

