Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Solventum were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,740,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,378,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Solventum by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after purchasing an additional 431,986 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 347,669 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $18,583,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.86.

SOLV stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

