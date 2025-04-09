Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 266 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in Allegion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Allegion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALLE opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

