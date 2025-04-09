Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 399 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 547.0% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,920,000. Clare Market Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

SBR opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $881.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.62%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.