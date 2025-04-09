Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 835 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:FELV opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

