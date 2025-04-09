Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

EXC stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

