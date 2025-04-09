Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ingredion by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This represents a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

