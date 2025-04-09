Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 137007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Compass Point cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $923.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,964,000 after purchasing an additional 525,991 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 481,076 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

