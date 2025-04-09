PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $140.67 and last traded at $142.88, with a volume of 3891237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

