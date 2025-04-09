PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $138.33 and last traded at $140.14. 2,210,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,988,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

The firm has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

