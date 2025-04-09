Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 1310265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

PR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Permian Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $58,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,233.33. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 228,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Permian Resources by 545.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

