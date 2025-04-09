Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1,942.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.80%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

