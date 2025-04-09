PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.17 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 710907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

PetroTal Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.24. The firm has a market cap of £343.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Get PetroTal alerts:

About PetroTal

(Get Free Report)

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.