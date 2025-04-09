PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.17 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 710907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).
PetroTal Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.24. The firm has a market cap of £343.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.
About PetroTal
PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.