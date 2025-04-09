PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,124,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930,321 shares.The stock last traded at $49.47 and had previously closed at $49.53.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

