Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Announces Earnings Results

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Phoenix Footwear Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PXFG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151,746.40, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.41. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Phoenix Footwear Group alerts:

About Phoenix Footwear Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and sells women’s footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.