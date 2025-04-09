Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Announces Earnings Results

Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.
Phoenix Footwear Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PXFG opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151,746.40, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.41. Phoenix Footwear Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Phoenix Footwear Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Footwear Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Microsoft Stock Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Latest Drop?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Suddenly See Opportunity in These Emerging Markets
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Amazon Stock Bounces From Lows as Smart Money Steps In
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Footwear Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.