Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $8,381,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Santander began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.8 %

PPC stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $6.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.