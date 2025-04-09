PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 1st

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE PAXS opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.24.
About PIMCO Access Income Fund
