PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 1st

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PAXS opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.24.

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

