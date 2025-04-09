PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PCK opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- General Motors: When Good News Isn’t Good Enough
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Health Insurance Stocks Holding Green in Market Turmoil
- What is a support level?
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.