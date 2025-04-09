PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFL opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

