Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

