Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.