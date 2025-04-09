Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 742 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 3,838.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 476,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 464,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth $17,819,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,491.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 311,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:DKL opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $1.105 dividend. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.83%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

