Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880.34. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after buying an additional 12,986,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,381,000 after purchasing an additional 316,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $358,205,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

