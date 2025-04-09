Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.8 %

ANET stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock worth $39,362,831 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

