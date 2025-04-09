Piper Sandler Upgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Strong-Buy

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.
Primoris Services Trading Up 0.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
See Also
