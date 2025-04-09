Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,222 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 208.22%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.