Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,008 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,077,000 after buying an additional 646,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Plains GP by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 370,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 286.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

