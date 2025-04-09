Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235.80 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 237.85 ($3.04), with a volume of 5777668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.37).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 19.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Technology: Invest for today and shape the future

The modern world is built on technology – an ever-advancing megatrend transforming to our lives today and shaping our future. Polar Capital Technology Trust plc provides investors access to this enormous, fast-evolving potential.

As one of the largest, most experienced technology investment trusts in Europe, we have deep experience in identifying trends early.

