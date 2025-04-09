Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys New Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

