Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys New Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heartland Express Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
View Our Latest Report on Heartland Express
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.