Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 18,287 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
