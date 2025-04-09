Polymer Capital Management US LLC Buys Shares of 18,287 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.