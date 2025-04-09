Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $223,000 in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in St. Joe by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 160,300 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,534,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,034,028. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

