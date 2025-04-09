Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $20,992,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $11,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.03. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $133.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. The trade was a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $829,736.06. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

