Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $210,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.31.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

