Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS stock opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $108.42.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

