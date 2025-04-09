Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.