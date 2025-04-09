Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVT stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 527.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

