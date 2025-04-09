Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UniFirst by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 291.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.63. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $243.70.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

