Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 19737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRAX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $576.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

