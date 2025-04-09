Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.38 and last traded at C$56.35, with a volume of 179102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$887.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total transaction of C$396,686.26. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$263,499.70. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

