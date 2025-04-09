Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Presidio Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

