PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart Stock Up 4.5 %

PriceSmart stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 364,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $725,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,238.97. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $96,552.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at $598,503.64. This represents a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

