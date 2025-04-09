PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
PriceSmart Stock Up 4.5 %
PriceSmart stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. The stock had a trading volume of 364,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.99. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.87.
PriceSmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PriceSmart
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.