ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.05. ProFrac shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 142,540 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProFrac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACDC

ProFrac Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $693.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks bought 338,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $2,347,579.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,316,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,123,580.62. This trade represents a 34.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 213.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 1,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,785,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,908 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.