Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 893.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Progress Software by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Progress Software Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,953.20. The trade was a 25.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,000.72. This trade represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,193 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

