Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and RTX are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the commercial aviation industry, including those that provide passenger, cargo, or related services. These stocks represent ownership in the companies and are influenced by factors such as fuel prices, regulatory policies, economic cycles, and global travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,102,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,263. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

UAL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.83. 5,748,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.61. 2,651,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.41.

