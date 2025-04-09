Promising Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – April 8th

Tilray, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Indivior, and Canopy Growth are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are publicly traded equities representing companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis products for medical or recreational use. Their value can fluctuate based on regulatory shifts, market demand, and industry growth, making them a unique segment within the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 31,920,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,705,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Tilray has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. 189,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,548. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 77,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 307,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.93. Indivior has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 3,110,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Featured Stories