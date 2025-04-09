ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $17.14. 3,704,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,475,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 650.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

