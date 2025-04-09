ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 13.8% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 58,787,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 58,644,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
