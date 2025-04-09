ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 13.8% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 58,787,654 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 58,644,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

