ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.51, but opened at $36.78. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 6,710,429 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 28.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.