ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.51, but opened at $36.78. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 6,710,429 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 28.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

